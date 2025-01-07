Jazz Center Walker Kessler Had Awesome Reaction Watching Girlfriend Win Miss America
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has played in more than his fair share of big games.
With North Carolina in 2021, he stared down Duke twice and made it to the NCAA men's tournament. With Auburn in 2022, he played a pair of tournament games, and the NBA provides its own global stage every night.
On Sunday, however, Kessler's Auburn cheerleader and nursing student girlfriend Abbie Stockard took a turn in the spotlight—winning the Miss America competition. Kessler posted video of his reaction to Stockard's win on Instagram.
In the video, Kessler and Jazz coach Will Hardy watch the pageant at dinner. When Stockard is announced as the winner, Kessler stands up speechless.
"Oh, she won! Let's go!" Hardy says as Kessler paces in a jubilant daze, eventually hugging his coach.
Stockard, a native of Vestavia Hills, Ala., championed the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in the competition.
"Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you," Kessler wrote on Instagram.