SI

Jerry Jones Shares How Eagles Fan Brutally Roasted Him Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

Such a simple, yet devastating, line.

Liam McKeone

Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jerry Jones's Dallas Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Week 17 in a battle of backup quarterbacks; Cooper Rush started for America's Team and Kenny Pickett took over for Jalen Hurts, still recovering from a concussion.

The Cowboys were already eliminated from playoff contention. The Eagles did need a win to secure the NFC East, which gave the game some stakes, but the expectations for the quality of football were low nonetheless.

Despite the relative lack of juice in this particular matchup, the rivalry between the two NFC East foes remains fierce—as evidenced by an interaction between Jones and an Eagles fan on Sunday.

During a pregame radio interview, Jones shared that a Philadelphia fan brutally roasted him with a simple line ahead of the contest: "Keep doing the job you're doing this year."

How do you roast a man with a net worth of $16.5 billion and his own football team? This Eagles fan found a way.

Jones may be desensitized to those sorts of comments at this point, though. The Cowboys have been embarrassingly bad for most of the 2024 season and would go on to lose to the Eagles 41-7.

Philly would love to see Jones’s team continue on this track in future seasons. The Cowboys and Jones, as the primary decision-maker, will have a lot of work to do this offseason to ensure that isn't the case.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL