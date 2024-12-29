Jerry Jones Shares How Eagles Fan Brutally Roasted Him Ahead of Week 17 Matchup
Jerry Jones's Dallas Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Week 17 in a battle of backup quarterbacks; Cooper Rush started for America's Team and Kenny Pickett took over for Jalen Hurts, still recovering from a concussion.
The Cowboys were already eliminated from playoff contention. The Eagles did need a win to secure the NFC East, which gave the game some stakes, but the expectations for the quality of football were low nonetheless.
Despite the relative lack of juice in this particular matchup, the rivalry between the two NFC East foes remains fierce—as evidenced by an interaction between Jones and an Eagles fan on Sunday.
During a pregame radio interview, Jones shared that a Philadelphia fan brutally roasted him with a simple line ahead of the contest: "Keep doing the job you're doing this year."
How do you roast a man with a net worth of $16.5 billion and his own football team? This Eagles fan found a way.
Jones may be desensitized to those sorts of comments at this point, though. The Cowboys have been embarrassingly bad for most of the 2024 season and would go on to lose to the Eagles 41-7.
Philly would love to see Jones’s team continue on this track in future seasons. The Cowboys and Jones, as the primary decision-maker, will have a lot of work to do this offseason to ensure that isn't the case.