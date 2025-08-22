Micah Parsons Posts Cryptic Message Amid Latest Contract Dispute
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys do not appear to be making progress in contract negotiations.
By all accounts the two sides have not communicated directly since Micah Parsons's demanded a trade earlier this month. And on top of that, Dallas owner Jerry Jones went on a podcast on Thursday and made a claim about Parsons's agent David Mulugheta's negotiating tactics that Mulugheta has since flatly denied.
In the wake of this latest development, Parsons took to social media to make a cryptic post quoting the Bible saying, "Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light."
Beyond the post itself, Parsons also removed all to the Cowboys from his social media pages.
Suffice to say the Parsons holdout has reached a whole new level today after basically months of inactivity.
Despite all this, the last time we heard from Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer he was optimistic his star pass rusher would be on the field when the team opened their season against the Eagles on September 4th. If there's evidence of that, Schottenheimer is the only one who has seen it.
The Dallas soap opera rolls on...