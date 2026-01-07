SI

Jerry Jones Names Lofty Goal He Wants to Achieve As Cowboys Owner

“I got work to do,” Jones admitted.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to win the most amount of Super Bowls out of the NFL owners.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to win the most amount of Super Bowls out of the NFL owners. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season. In fact, Dallas hasn’t reached past the divisional round of the playoffs since then, either.

Dallas as a franchise has won five Super Bowl rings, with three of those coming when Jerry Jones has been the owner. At age 83, Jones remains the team owner, and he has some lofty goals he wants to accomplish while remaining in this role.

Jones told reporters on Wednesday that his “goal in life is to retire as the owner to win the most Super Bowls.”

The owner with the most Super Bowl titles under his belt is Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has won six Super Bowls with the team. This makes Jones three titles behind Kraft, and four behind to hold the overall record. And that’s not including the chance of Kraft winning a seventh title this year as the Patriots gear up for the playoffs. The Cowboys missed the postseason.

“I got work to do,” Jones admitted.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

