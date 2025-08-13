Jerry Jones Reveals He Survived Cancer in Netflix’s Cowboys Documentary
Jerry Jones is a cancer survivor. Jones was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2010 and fought the disease for a decade, undergoing four surgeries and eventually beating it with an experimental drug, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Jones's diagnosis was previously unknown, but he references the cancer treatments in the upcoming Cowboys documentary on Netflix, and the Dallas Morning News asked him about it. Jones revealed he now has no tumors.
“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones said. “I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines."
In the documentary Jones hints at his treatment while telling an anecdote about a former Dallas coach.
“You need to do a lot of meditation. Make a list of 10 people who can just boil your blood. Start with the one at the top and wish for them the greatest things you can wish for. At No. 1, I wrote down the name ‘Jimmy Johnson.’
“I went back to the female doctor a few weeks later and said, ‘I can’t get past that first mother ...’ ”
The documentary hits Netflix next week.
