Jerry Jones Had Surprising Reaction to Reports of Eagles’ Locker Room Tension
Jerry Jones knows his way around a locker room, and he knows how fragile the interpersonal dynamics that make a good locker room can be.
Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989, but he also played college ball at Arkansas from 1962 to ‘64. When asked about the reported turmoil that has overtaken the rival Eagles locker room during an appearance on 105.4 The Fan, Jones indicated that he’d take whatever is happening in Philadelphia if it came with the success the franchise has had, saying, “Give me some of that strife.”
Jones reflected on a past team that he was involved with that clashed over locker room music, but that ultimately winning should cure all in a locker room.
“I will never forget one of the biggest debates ever was what music was going to be played in the dressing room. ... There are a lot of different thoughts that go on when you have that many people working together. That’s the importance of the team. That’s important to sort out what’s important to winning football games. That’s the key. What is important to winning football games? Every boat rises, everybody will get to hear a little more music and a lot more happiness if you can all come together and win the game.”
Of course, the Eagles have been winning. The franchise is coming off of a Super Bowl, and is 8–2 this year—the best record in the NFC. A team that seemed as close as any a year ago is now struggling to put up big numbers on offense, even if it has largely worked out on the record sheet, and every week focus has been on the connection between quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown, as well as running back Saquon Barkley’s struggles to get on track after an MVP-caliber season in 2024.
Jones went on to praise Hurts, comparing him to his own quarterback, Dak Prescott, while adding that he believes the Eagles’ handling of him has been “very smart,” while acknowleding that it seems like Philly is “protecting him a little bit.”
Of course, a win in Dallas over the hated Cowboys should go a long way towards bringing the team back together—much to Jones’s chagrin.