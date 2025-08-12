Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Provides Update on Allen Lazard Shoulder Injury
The Jets will be without wide receiver Allen Lazard for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Tuesday.
Glenn didn't give a solid answer about Lazard's status for the team's Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7. He said "we'll see" about Lazard's situation by then.
It sounds like Lazard may be done for preseason, though, especially if he's out for at least two weeks. The Jets play the Giants this Saturday, then face the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles next Friday. That stretch will surely give Lazard time to rest and recover.
Lazard was expected to be one of Justin Fields's top receivers alongside Garrett Wilson, but now other receivers like Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson and Arian Smith will have a chance to prove themselves in Lazard's absence.
Lazard competed in the Jets' preseason game vs. the Packers this past Saturday, catching two passes for 17 yards.