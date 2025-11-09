SI

Jets Honor Nick Mangold With Awesome Pregame T-Shirts

The seven-time Pro Bowl center died at age 41.

Blake Silverman

Justin Fields warms up in the Jets’ t-shirt to honor Nick Mangold
Justin Fields warms up in the Jets’ t-shirt to honor Nick Mangold / Screengrab via @nyjets on X/Twitter
In the Jets’ first home game since their seven-time Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold died due to complications from chronic kidney disease, the franchise found an awesome way to honor their legend.

Ahead of New York’s Week 10 game against the Browns, the Jets posted new pregame t-shirts the team will wear as they plan to honor Mangold throughout the day.

Justin Fields, who coach Aaron Glenn is sticking with at quarterback, was seen donning the shirt as he warmed up before the game.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert wore a Mangold Ohio State jersey as he entered MetLife Stadium in an awesome tribute:

Mangold went public with his kidney-disease diagnosis on Oct. 14 as he asked for help in securing a donation. Condolences and emotional tributes poured out for the 41-year-old in the wake of the Jets icon’s sudden death.

The Jets are honoring Mangold in a myriad of ways Sunday, including with a decal of the logo on the warmup t-shirts on their helmets.

The logo matches Mangold’s distinctive look, which he wore as he was inducted into the team’s ring of honor in 2022, with an added No. 74. On an emotional day for the franchise, the Jets found a perfect way to honor their late legend.

