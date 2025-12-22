Jets Player Had Brutally Honest ‘Cancun’ Line After Ugly Loss to Saints
The Jets and Saints played a relatively meaningless game in Week 16, one which ultimately went in the favor of New Orleans, who improved to 5–10 on the season with a 29–6 win.
With both teams well out of reach of the playoffs, there wasn’t anything but pride to play for. After an image of a rather defeated-looking Khalen Saunders was shared on social media, the Jets’ veteran defensive tackle responded by sharing his brutally honest review of the game.
“Lmao don’t do too much. This was just the cottonelle bowl part II. We all gon be in Cancun in 2 weeks,” Saunders wrote on X, likening the Jets-Saints clash to a toilet paper bowl game.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, Saunders wasn’t too concerned with the outcome of this one, and he didn’t hide that when discussing the game on social media. The tackle also played two seasons in New Orleans, but it didn’t appear as if Sunday’s showdown was a revenge game for him by any means.
Sunday’s loss was only Saunders’s fourth game with the Jets, having been signed by the organization after his release from the Jaguars in November. He has yet to experience a win with his new team, and he made clear that he’s already looking ahead to the offseason as the regular season winds down.
It’s been a rough campaign for the Jets, who are down to their third quarterback in Brady Cook and haven’t won a game this month. A blowout loss to the Saints is yet another low point for the franchise, and it seems players are ready to wrap up this campaign, too.