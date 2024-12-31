Jets Veteran Openly Admits He’s Planning to Enter Free Agency Amid Dismal Season
The New York Jets’ latest embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills has some players seriously contemplating their futures on the team—not that they didn’t have a reason to already.
The Jets got throttled, 40-14, in Week 17 against the Bills and ate their 12th loss of the season, having already set a record-breaking playoff drought by missing the postseason for the 14th straight year.
The franchise recently found itself in the spotlight after The Athletic published a tell-all article about owner Woody Johnson and his dubious front office decisions.
Following Sunday’s beatdown by Buffalo, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed recaptured that spotlight by bluntly making some eye-opening remarks about his plans as an impending free agent.
“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I’m ready to see what’s next for me,” Reed told Go Long's Ty Dunne.
Reed noted that the Jets’ 2024 season didn’t go nearly as well as he had hoped, a sentiment no doubt shared by the rest of the team.
“I was going to have 10 picks,” Reed said. “We were going to be elite. I thought we’d be up in the score late in games and teams would have to throw the ball and I’m going to make plays on the ball.”
Reed has started all 45 games he’s played since joining the Jets in 2022. The 28-year-old cornerback doesn’t have a pick this year despite recording at least one interception in each of his last four campaigns.
Reed is one of several Jets’ stars set to enter free agency this upcoming offseason and has arguably played his way to a solid payday. The same couldn’t be said for others in New York who are currently mulling their futures for 2025 and beyond.