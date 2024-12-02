Jets Wished Aaron Rodgers Happy Birthday on Social Media, and Fans Had Jokes
The New York Jets lost their ninth game of the season on Sunday. On Monday they celebrated Aaron Rodgers's birthday by posting "HBD, @AaronRodgers12! party 🎉 " on X, formerly Twitter.
Rodgers was born December 2, 1983, the same day Phish played their first ever show in Burlington, Vermont. The number one song on the music charts was Lionel Richie's "All Night Long," and the number two movie at the American box office was A Christmas Story.
Absolutely none of those things were mentioned in response to the Jets' post.
With the quarterback and team's struggles this season, it was the perfect opportunity for people on social media to dump on both parties. Jokes were told. Gifs were posted. Mean things were said. You can see a few of them below or click over to the Jets' mentions and see the worst humanity has to offer. You know, typical social media stuff in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Jets continue to metaphorically lick a frozen flag pole this season.