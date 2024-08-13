New York Jets Quarterback Battle is Heating Up as Preseason Progresses
With the imminent return of Aaron Rodgers, Jets fans should have no worries about the QB1 spot as the future hall of famer looks to lead the team to the playoffs this year after recovering from his tragic Achilles tear in the fourth play of last year. In addition to the all-time great, the Jets have proven backup Tyrod Taylor on the roster, who brings great athleticism and experience behind Rodgers. With these two, the QB3 spot seems relatively irrelevant, but that is far from the case, as the QB3 competition is heating up to be one of the team's most hotly contested position battles.
While many teams with elite Quarterbacks usually only roster two quarterbacks to preserve roster space for other positions, a rule change in 2023 made that a thing of the past. In May, NFL clubs approved 2023 Bylaw Proposal 1A, which permits each team to dress a 49th player as its Emergency Third Quarterback. The following procedures are in place for using an Emergency Third Quarterback in a regular or postseason game. This was a response to the 2022 NFC championship game, where the Eagles stomped the 49ers due to their lack of a healthy Quarterback (Brock Purdy entered with a torn UCL after backup Josh Johnson got hurt). With how the season went last year, the Jets should put great care into their pick for the emergency QB role.
Currently, the competition is between the 2024 5th-round pick Jordan Travis, Undrafted Rookie Andrew Peasly from Wyoming, and Adrian Martinez, who was picked up about two weeks ago after being named UFL MVP with the Birmingham Stallions. While Travis is the most likely to make the roster, as the Jets just spent a 5th rounder on him a few months ago, he is still recovering from a gruesome leg injury he suffered last season at Florida State. If he is not ready to play by the regular season, I could see the Jets placing him on reserve for the year, which narrows the 3rd QB spot down to Martinez or Peasley.
During Saturday's preseason game, both players showed promise. Peasley came in following Taylor and played well, completing 8/11 for 73 yards, throwing a beautiful fade over commanders starting corner and former first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes Jr for a twelve-yard touchdown to Jason Brownlee. Peasley looked comfortable going through his progressions and carried himself well in the pocket.
Martinez came into the game following Peasley and also played well, throwing for 104 yards on 6 completions and had multiple long rushes, one of which helped set the Jets up for a game-winning field goal. Although only a preseason game, Martinez flashed rare improvisational skills, mobility, poise, and composure, creating positive gains from broken plays and heavy pressure.
While both players made strong cases for themselves against the Commanders, this competition is likely to heat up further as the preseason continues.