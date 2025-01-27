3 Free Agents Jets Should Watch Closely In Super Bowl
The New York Jets may not be in the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't have their eyes glued to the upcoming clash.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take part in the Super Bowl this year and both teams have free agents watching out for. Part of the reason why the Eagles and Chiefs were to get to this point were impressive free-agent pickups. Philadelphia added Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun last offseason and both are All-Pros and helped transform the team.
Kansas City didn't need to make as many high-profile moves as the Eagles as they are coming off two straight Super Bowl wins. But, they were busy and signed Marquise Brown and landed new deals with their own guys like Chris Jones.
Both teams have some intriguing players heading to free agency that could be of interest to the Jets.
Here are three guys the Jets should have their eyes on in the Super Bowl:
Josh Sweat - Defensive End - Philadelphia Eagles
The Jets could use a boost on the edge and Sweat could be that guy. He tallied eight sacks this season in 16 games. Sweat doesn't get much recognition, but he's a big reason why the Eagles had the best defense in football this season.
Marquise Brown - Wide Receiver - Kansas City Chiefs
The Jets have some questions in the receiver room right now. Will Davante Adams come back in 2025? Will Garrett Wilson request a trade? Maybe both guys will be back in 2025, but adding someone like Brown into the mix could help alleviate the loss of either Adams or Wilson, or just be a very good No. 3 option
Trey Smith - Guard - Kansas City Chiefs
New York absolutely could use a boost on the offensive line. Smith is going to be one of the most intriguing candidates out there this offseason. He will be expensive, but would go a long way and fixing New York's offensive line.
