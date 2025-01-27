NFL Insider Reveals 'Top Candidate' To Join Aaron Glenn's Staff
The New York Jets have made some pretty big decisions already this offseason.
New York finished the regular season and quickly went into organization-building mode. The Jets needed to fill the head coach and general manager spots after a tough 2024 season. New York already has filled both with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
With Glenn now in the mix for the Jets, one of the next steps will be filling the open coordinator roles and getting his staff together. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that current Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley currently is the "top candidate" to join Glenn's staff.
"Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley has been a hot name in past years, and that continues this cycle," Jones said. "Caley, who turned down the (New England Patriots) OC job last year, is considered the top candidate to join Aaron Glenn's staff with the Jets. He could also draw attention from the (Houston Texans)."
The fact that he shut down the Patriots last offseason should make him even more appealing to New York fans. Glenn turned down an interview with the Patriots and Caley did something similar last year by turning down their offensive coordinator job.
Caley has done a phenomenal job with the Rams' passing offense and adding him to an offense that could feature Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Breece Hall could be exciting. At this point, there's a lot of question marks about Rodgers and Adams, but if they were to return and Caley were to be hired, that could be a phenomenal pairing.
