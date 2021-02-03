Adam Schefter: Jets Can Get First-Round Pick Back in Trade For Sam Darnold

After seeing what the Los Angeles Rams gave away for Matthew Stafford, Adam Schefter has changed his mind on what the Jets can get back in a trade for Sam Darnold.

In an interview on the “Haberman & Middlekauff” YouTube show this week, the ESPN NFL insider said New York should be able to get a late first-round pick for Darnold this offseason if they decide to move on from their franchise quarterback.

"I headed into the offseason thinking they would get a second-round pick and maybe something else for him," Schefter said. "I thought that would be his value if they decided to trade him. I think with all the movement going on, I think with what Matthew Stafford went for, I think his value, in then, again if they trade him, will be some sort of late one. That’s my sense and belief.”

Schefter isn't the first insider to predict the Jets can get a first-rounder back for Darnold.

A few weeks ago, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said that if teams are willing to trade for Darnold, New York could get "maybe even a late first-rounder" in return for the 23-year-old.

Darnold is coming off an atrocious campaign in 2020, his third NFL season, but still has plenty of upside in this league. Even if he had the worst QBR (40.2) and passer rating (72.7) among qualifying quarterbacks this past season, he could turn his career around in a new offense with a fresh supporting cast.

New York's new head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will need to decide if they want to stick with Darnold in 2021 and build around him or go another direction. Should they elect to pursue the second option, they could be adding to their draft capital with yet another first-rounder.

"Do I think they’re getting a top-10 pick for Sam Darnold? No. Do I think that they could get a first-round pick, a later first-round pick? Yes,” Schefter said.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman)