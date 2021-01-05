Frank Gore Doesn't Rule Out Return For 17th Season in 2021

The third-leading rusher in NFL history hasn't made a decision yet on whether he'll retire this offseason.

With exactly 16,000 rushing yards across 16 seasons in the NFL, Frank Gore isn't ready just yet to call it a career.

The all-time running back didn't rule out a return next season, telling reporters in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning that even at 37 years old, he still has fun playing football.

"I'm going to get some downtime with the fam, get back in Miami, chill out with my kids and I'll see what's up," Gore said. "I haven't made a decision yet."

Gore signed with the Jets this offseason, his fifth team in the NFL, to serve as Le'Veon Bell's backup. When New York released Bell a few weeks into the season, he transitioned into the team's leading rusher, compiling 653 yards over 15 contests.

Before exiting Week 16 with a lung contusion, Gore's final carry—a four-yard rush in the fourth quarter—got him to 16,000 yards on the nose. Emmitt Smith (18.355) and Walter Payton (16,726) are the only other running backs to ever reach that milestone.

"My career has been tough, man," Gore said. "It was hard for me to get to the NFL. My story, man. I'm not supposed to be here right now, you know what I'm saying?"

Missing New York's regular season finale due to his injury, Gore was sidelined for just the third time in the last 10 years. He's been in the backfield in 241 games in his career, the most of any running back in NFL history.

As for what it would take to return in 2021, Gore said it'll depend on whether or not teams want him. He'd love to play with a contender and have another opportunity, like he did this season, to mentor young players.

