Trade Proposal: Seahawks Send DK Metcalf to Jets For Three Draft Picks

After falling short in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes, Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that his team will be ready to strike when another star wide receiver becomes available on the trade market.

DK Metcalf would fit the mold of exactly what the Jets are looking for.

The 24-year-old would take New York's wide receiver room to the next level, complimenting Elijah Moore (Metcalf's college teammate at Ole Miss) and Corey Davis while providing quarterback Zach Wilson with another playmaker.

Just look at Metcalf's numbers. The behemoth has eclipsed the 900-yard mark in receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, racking up 29 touchdowns and 216 total receptions across 49 career games.

So, let's say Metcalf does become available at some point this offseason, leading up to the 2022 NFL draft. What would it take to pry the star receiver away from the Seahawks, a team that will likely take a step back this season after they traded away their franchise quarterback.

Here's a trade proposal, from Jake Rill of Bleacher Report, where New York sends enough draft capital to Seattle to reel in the star receiver. We'll walk through the proposed details, with some of Rill's analysis, and then we'll break this down.

Trade Proposal: Seattle Seahawks Send WR DK Metcalf to New York Jets Take a look at the details of this DK Metcalf trade proposal (via Bleacher Report). Then, we'll break this down with some more analysis. Trade Package Seahawks Receive: No. 10 overall pick, No. 69 overall pick, 2023 fourth-round pick Jets Receive: WR DK Metcalf New York could go a completely different way with the No. 10 pick. If Seattle would be willing to deal DK Metcalf, that is. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter on Sunday that the wide receiver's name has been "buzzing in league circles," so perhaps the Seahawks would be open to a trade.



The Jets should consider pursuing the 24-year-old if so. New York needs a true No. 1 wide receiver to play alongside Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, and Metcalf has been one of the top playmakers in the league over his first three seasons.



It wouldn't be cheap for the Jets to land Metcalf, as it would likely take a package of multiple draft picks. It's possible that the Seahawks would be looking for even more than the package they would be receiving in this offer.



But if New York has an opportunity to land a player as talented as Metcalf, it should try to do so—especially because it has substantial draft capital and the need for a wide receiver of this caliber. — Rill Should the Jets Make This Deal? Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports A trade like this would certainly go against Douglas' draft tendencies. The GM has been accumulating draft capital over the years to build this team with young players brimming with potential. That's the way he's always said he wants to bring this team to contention. Stockpile this roster with talent acquired from the draft, focusing on the defensive and offensive line. At some point, however, New York must supplement a rebuilding roster with proven players. They've done so this offseason in free agency—signing veterans like Laken Tomlinson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and more. A trade like this would be the icing on the cake. Metcalf is a perfect addition for Wilson, a deep threat and a huge target for the young quarterback. By adding Metcalf, opponents can't double Moore or Davis. They have to focus on Michael Carter out of the backfield as well, keeping an eye on New York's tandem of tight ends (Uzomah and Tyler Conklin). Obviously this all hinges on Wilson's development and his ability to make throws and orchestrate this offense. Adding a WR1 like Metcalf could be the key that unlocks Wilson's potential in his sophomore season. Three Picks Is Worth It For Metcalf Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports There's an argument here that the Jets should use those three picks and draft players that can help this team win down the road. The Jets could bolster their defense, add more offensive linemen or even take a top wide receiver, injecting more young talent that can be molded into a postseason product. When an opportunity to acquire a player of Metcalf's caliber presents itself, however, it's worth sacrificing some picks, even a first-rounder. After all, Metcalf is just 24 years old. He's only scratching the surface of his potential in this league. Sure, prospects like USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson are even younger, and shine at the same position, but Metcalf is ready to do damage right away. He's already proven he can excel at the next level. You're always taking a chance by drafting an unproven commodity and hoping their college numbers translate in the pros. Besides, the top pick going to the Seahawks in this hypothetical deal—No. 10 overall in the first round—is one of the selections New York acquired from Seattle initially in the Jamal Adams trade. How ironic would it be for Gang Green to use that pick and reel in the Seahawks' best receiver?

If we didn't make this clear enough earlier, it's important to note that Metcalf is not currently on the trade block. At least that's what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said recently. Metcalf also wrote on social media that he hasn't heard anything substantial about a potential trade, just rumors.

With the Hill situation not too long ago, and the flurry of blockbuster trades we've seen across the NFL this offseason, anything can happen (and anything can happen out of nowhere, too).

You can count on Douglas and the Jets being aggressive and ready to pounce. The only question remaining is whether they'll elect to pull the trigger on a blockbuster, taking another step closer to ending their historic postseason drought.

