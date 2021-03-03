Allen Robinson to the Jets? Receiver Hints at Signing With New York on Social Media

This could mean absolutely nothing. Or, it's a sign that Allen Robinson really wants to play for the New York Jets.

The wide receiver spent Tuesday night on Twitter, liking a few different posts about him signing with the Jets in free agency this offseason.

It all started early in the evening when New York announced on social media that they had released defensive end Henry Anderson. The lineman was due $8.2 million for 2021 so the move, saying goodbye to Anderson after three seasons with the Jets, was an easy way to free up cap space.

That's where Robinson comes in. The wideout liked the following post in which ESPN's Field Yates explains how the Jets "have the resources to try and acquire" absolutely any player available this offseason.

That's not all. Robinson smashed the like button on this tweet that called for the Jets to "sign Robinson to a long term deal."

Robinson, 27, is a former second-rounder that's been with the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons. Including the last two seasons, Robinson has hauled in more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season three times in his career.

Regardless of who is under center in green and white this fall, Robinson is the type of wide receiver that would help this offense take a huge step toward respectability.

Remember, New York has had the worst offensive unit in football in both of the last two seasons. Robinson lining up with second-year wideout Denzel Mims and slot receiver Jamison Crowder has the potential to be a deadly combination for opposing secondaries.

If it's Sam Darnold, you're surrounding the struggling quarterback with more weapons for his fourth pro season. If it's Zach Wilson or another rookie from this draft class, he's got another playmaker at his disposal in his first year in the NFL.

As Yates tweeted, New York has the money to sign a player as talented as Robinson this offseason. Only time will tell if the wideout makes a decision in free agency that goes in line with these tweets.

