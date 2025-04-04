Could Reunion With Star Work For Jets Post-Draft?
The New York Jets have moved in silence so far this offseason so it's difficult full gauge what the team wants to do.
So far this offseason, the Jets have gone younger and haven't handed out massive deals. Even Justin Fields' deal was just a two-year pact worth $40 million, which could end up looking like a steal in comparison to other starting quarterbacks out there.
The National Football League Draft is coming up quickly in just under three weeks and it would be surprising to see the Jets make any big moves ahead of it. Free agency has almost completely stalled out and team's priorities seem to have shifted to the upcoming draft.
The Jets don't have a ton of cap space and currently have just over $18 million, per Over The Cap. Some of that cash will end up being used on the upcoming draft class but there should still be some left over if the Jets want to make any other moves in free agency.
One guy who should be considered post-draft once the team has a better look at the roster is Tyron Smith. He hasn't made an announcement yet if he is going to play in 2025 but he shared toward the end of the season that his neck was feeling better. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and was a member of the All-2010s decade team.
He's only 34 years old and spent the 2024 season with the Jets. New York's offensive line still could use some reinforcements -- which we likely will see in the draft in some capacity -- but reuniting with Smith for another year could be an easy way to protect Fields for the 2025 campaign.
