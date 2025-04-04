Jets Eyeing Red-Hot Unorthodox Prospect Before NFL Draft
The New York Jets have done a good job throughout the offseason getting younger and adding some talented pieces to the franchise, but there is still more work to do.
At this point, the team's biggest needs seem to be the tight end position, more help in the wide receiver room, and reinforcements for the offensive line. The upcoming National Football League Draft could be a way to fill all three of these without breaking the bank and while continuing the trend of going in a younger direction.
With the draft approaching, teams meet with guys left and right. Some of the news is more interesting than others, for sure. One that recently stood out is the fact that the team recently met with Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery has a ‘30’ visit with New York Jets today, per source," Wolfe shared last week. "Big talented OT who tested well. I’m told Ersery did ‘30’ visits earlier this month with (New Orleans Saints) and (Kansas City Chiefs). He has planned ‘30’ visits in April with 6 other teams including (New England Patriots) and (Carolina Panthers)."
Ersery is currently ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in this draft class but clearly has picked up steam with all of these meetings planned. What's most interesting about him is the fact that he didn't actually start playing football until his junior year of high school, as shared by ESPN's Steve Muench.
"Ersery didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school," Muench said. "He started one game at tight tackle in 2020 and the final 38 games of his college career at left tackle. Ersery's 10-yard split is outstanding (1.75 seconds), and he explodes off the ball on tape. He can pass edge defenders off well to the guard and work up to linebackers as a zone blocker.
"He takes sound angles climbing to the second level, and he engulfs defenders in space. With a wide frame, Ersery is tough to beat if he wins with his hands as a pass blocker. He's big and strong enough to anchor when his technique is sound."
It's hard to project where he will go, but he's got great size at 6'6'' and 331 pounds and clearly has caught the eyes of NFL franchises.
