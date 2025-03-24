Ex-Jets Starter Getting Buzz After Leaving For Patriots
One former New York Jets starter left this offseason to sign in the AFC East with arguably the team's biggest rival.
Former Jets offensive lineman is going to go from protecting Aaron Rodgers in 2024 to protecting Drake Maye as a member of the New England Patriots in 2025. He signed a three-year deal with the Patriots after his second stint with New York ended once the 2024 campaign ended. He spent the 2024 season with the Jets and also was with the team in 2021.
Now, he will be with the Patriots and Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper called him New England's new addition who could have the most upside in 2025.
"New England Patriots: T Morgan Moses," Cooper said. "Contract: Three years, $24 million. With the most cap space in the NFL ahead of free agency, the Patriots went on a predictable spending spree and came away with several marquee free agents on big-money deals. Buried among them is 34-year-old tackle Morgan Moses, who quietly owns the eighth-best PFF run-blocking grade over the past five seasons among qualifying tackles.
"Moses will be with his third team in four years, but he has produced at every stop, including a career-high PFF overall grade (80.4) with the Ravens in 2023 and a career-low sacks allowed total (two) with the Jets in 2024."
He started 14 games for the Jets in 2024 and now they will see him at least twice a year for the next three seasons.
