Former Jets Star's Landing Spot Becoming Clearer: 'Safe Bet'
There was a major development in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes last week.
The former New York Jets quarterback visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers after weeks of rumors and speculation that he could land with the franchise. There's been plenty of chatter and it has even reported that Pittsburgh has a standing offer for the future Hall of Famer.
He was in the building on Friday, but a deal wasn't signed. While this is the case, things are at least heating up in the sweepstakes. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio even shared that he heard it's a "safe bet" that Rodgers lands in Pittsburgh from a source.
"The 'when' remains to be seen. The 'if' is slowly becoming more clear," Florio said. "As one source in the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know said Sunday, it’s a 'safe bet' that quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will sign with the Steelers.
"Rodgers, if you haven’t heard, spent more than six hours visiting the Steelers on Friday. We know, we know. Nobody ever knows what Rodgers plans to do. He speaks to only a small handful of people. And those to whom he speaks refrain from flapping their yaps, for fear of being exiled to the island."
It seems like the sweepstakes is down to the Steelers, New York Giants, and retirement. Don't rule out anything. Remember, this is Rodgers we are talking about. But, the Steelers recently landed DK Metcalf and would give the future Hall of Famer plenty of options to throw to and one of the most respected head coaches in Mike Tomlin. It seems like an easy choice if he wants to keep playing.
