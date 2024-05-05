Former CFL Rookie Brings ‘Tremendous Skill Set’ To New York Jets
One of the more unique selections during the NFL Draft was cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers, whose winding route took him to the Fan Controlled Football League and the Canadian Football League.
This weekend’s rookie mini-camp is his first chance to impress New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his staff since his selection.
But he’s also a risk, even for a late-round selection.
He never played college football. After enrolling at Lane College in Tennessee, he left school after the death of his father. After a year off from football and college, the Georgia native started playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, which was based in Atlanta, in 2022.
The league’s teams were owned in part by former and current NFL players, including Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook, Tiki and Ronde Barber, and Austin Ekeler. Stiggers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the FCFL.
That put him on the radar of the CFL. He signed as a free agent with the Toronto Argonauts last January and was selected the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie and a CFL East All-Star after he had 56 tackles and five interceptions.
From there, he earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl and got on the radars of NFL teams.
So, what is it about the 6-foot, 197-pound 22-year-old that the Jets found so intriguing?
"He's got a tremendous skillset, for one," Saleh said. "The reason we don't think he'll fail is his mindset. ... He's a phenomenal athlete, but he's got an elite makeup. You can put him up against any corner with regards to athleticism and all that. But it's his strain and his mindset that we're excited about."
Stiggers realizes his story is unique and when he spoke to reporters on Saturday he asked them if they wanted the “long story short or you want the whole thing?”
He’s just grateful for the chance.
“A lot of people have asked me, ‘What’s my plan?’” Stiggers said. “Basically, just play ball. I have the opportunity to play in the NFL. I’ve had a lot of support and guidance to get me to this point.”