Another Former Jets Defender Lands With a Contender

Jamal Adams. Avery Williamson. Steve McLendon.

Several members of the Jets' defense have found their way to different contenders over the last several months.

Now, you can add Pierre Desir to that list.

The veteran cornerback—released by the Jets last week—is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In nine games this season, Desir had three interceptions along with eight pass break-ups, one forced fumble and 47 tackles. The former fourth-round pick, in 2014, is currently in his seventh season in the NFL.

Here's Jets head coach Adam Gase (from a presser last Wednesday) with an explanation as to why Desir was released by New York:

"I think where we’re at right now we’re really looking to play as many of these young guys as possible. We just felt like it was the right decision to give him an opportunity to go try to get an opportunity somewhere else. I don’t think a guy with that experience and a guy that’s been a starter for multiple teams, kind of having him play scout team, and possibly be inactive or a backup really wasn’t fair to him. So, we felt like this was the best decision to make and get these young guys out there and play those guys."

READ: Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Reveals Why New York Released Pierre Desir

With Desir gone, rookies like Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson will get plenty of playing time at cornerback. Those two played in 81 of the Jets' 82 defensive snaps on Sunday against the Chargers. It also helps that Bless Austin and Brian Poole (who's out for the year) were sidelined with injuries.

READ: Injuries Mount For Jets at Cornerback; 'All Hands on Deck' Against Chargers

Desir, 30, is going through COVID-19 protocols. Once he's able to join the Ravens, however, he'll go from the final winless team in football to a 6-4 team in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.