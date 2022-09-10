How the Jets Are Preparing to Stop Lamar Jackson

It won't be easy.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh referred to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the "ultimate challenge" earlier this week as his team prepares to face Baltimore in Week 1.

So, how can the Jets contain one of the most unique quarterbacks in the sport?

"You have to play rules football a little bit, so we’re preaching it all week long," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Thusday. "Our guys, I think they've got a strong understanding of what we’re asking them to do and they’re excited about the plan, I’m excited about the plan."

In other words, this matchup requires an extreme balance of discipline alongside the aggressiveness of attacking the quarterback. Jackson is a constant threat to vacate the pocket and make plays with his legs. If the Jets don't stick to their disciplined approach, vacating certain parts of the field to try and make a play, the former Most Valuable Player will make them pay.

"It's an absolute headache," Ulbrich continued. "I really believe our guys are up for it and I’m excited about the challenge, although it is a tremendous one."

On the bright side, the Jets have a very deep group on their defensive line. Saleh and Ulbrich can rotate those guys in throughout the game, keeping them fresh as they chase after Jackson. At that point, if those pass rushers can wreak havoc up front and make sure Jackson has to beat New York with his arm, the Jets can utilize their improved secondary. D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and, of course, first-round pick Sauce Gardner will be ready to make plays over the top.

Carl Lawson, itching to make his Jets debut after a lost season due to an Achilles injury a year ago, said everyone in the league knows how dangerous Jackson is.

"It's such a unique style when the quarterback is the best athlete on the field," he told reporters this week, pointing out Baltimore's ability to use misdirections. "It's kind of just all 11 to the ball. And when things to do go wrong, all 11 to the ball. That's the best way you can make up for it."

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, a former teammate of Jackson before he signed with the Jets, weighed in on the matchup as well.

"It’s not easy [to stop him], as we’ve all seen," Mosley explained. "Most teams try hard to keep him contained, but we’re not going to try to stress ourselves out trying to be perfect and trying to keep him in the box. We have to try to stay even-keeled, because we know he’s gonna make plays."

Perhaps the biggest key for New York is keeping the Ravens from getting to third-and-short yardage. The Jets were one of the worst in the NFL at stopping the run a year ago. Those numbers will need to improve, otherwise Jackson and Baltimore's backs can rattle off quick gains, setting up advantageous positions whenever they do get to third down.

"We’ve got to win first down," Ulbrich said. "It goes back to the run defense, has to be exceptional this game and if you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to play against a little bit more normal football on second down and when you do that, hopefully you can get them into the third-and-longer windows where it gives us the ability to be a little bit more creative."

