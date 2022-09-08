Robert Saleh: Facing Lamar Jackson Is 'Ultimate Challenge'

The Jets won't have to wait long until their improved defense has a shot to prove themselves once the regular season begins.

In fact, they won't have to wait at all.



New York will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday, opening the 2022 season against quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, 25, is only two seasons removed from his Most Valuable Player campaign in 2019, a campaign in which the playmaker had 3,127 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Last year, Jackson racked up 2,882 passing yards and 767 rushing yards across 12 games.

"Dynamic, fast, violent as a runner, he’s got a really good arm, can throw the football, he’s got good targets to throw to,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. “He is special, it’s basically wildcat offense with him. His ability to tuck the ball and run, they’ve always had an extra gap, and then his speed to capture edges."

Back in 2019, Saleh experienced what it's like to match up with Jackson firsthand. Saleh was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers, watching from the sideline as San Francisco lost to Baltimore 20-17 in Week 13. Jackson had only 105 passing yards in that game, but led the Ravens with 101 yards on the ground, scoring two times.

“He’s one of the most dynamic football players in the league and he’s an absolute bear to prepare for, so this is the ultimate challenge and it’s in Week 1, so thankfully we’ve had all offseason to prepare, we’ll see how it works out," Saleh said.

