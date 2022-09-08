Skip to main content

Robert Saleh: Facing Lamar Jackson Is 'Ultimate Challenge'

New York's head coach spoke about this week's tough matchup with former MVP Lamar Jackson on Wednesday.

The Jets won't have to wait long until their improved defense has a shot to prove themselves once the regular season begins.

In fact, they won't have to wait at all.

New York will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday, opening the 2022 season against quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, 25, is only two seasons removed from his Most Valuable Player campaign in 2019, a campaign in which the playmaker had 3,127 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. 

Last year, Jackson racked up 2,882 passing yards and 767 rushing yards across 12 games.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"Dynamic, fast, violent as a runner, he’s got a really good arm, can throw the football, he’s got good targets to throw to,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. “He is special, it’s basically wildcat offense with him. His ability to tuck the ball and run, they’ve always had an extra gap, and then his speed to capture edges."

Back in 2019, Saleh experienced what it's like to match up with Jackson firsthand. Saleh was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers, watching from the sideline as San Francisco lost to Baltimore 20-17 in Week 13. Jackson had only 105 passing yards in that game, but led the Ravens with 101 yards on the ground, scoring two times. 

“He’s one of the most dynamic football players in the league and he’s an absolute bear to prepare for, so this is the ultimate challenge and it’s in Week 1, so thankfully we’ve had all offseason to prepare, we’ll see how it works out," Saleh said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambles for touchdown during rookie season
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Has No Plans to Change Play Style After Knee Injury

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up before preseason game
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Out Until Week 4; What it Means

By Max Goodman
New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner catches pass in preseason
News

A New York Jets Betting Guide For the 2022 NFL Season

By Blake Pace
New York Jets TE Tyler Conklin runs after catch in preseason
News

Jets' Tight End Tyler Conklin Looks Like Free Agent Steal

By Daniel Kelly
Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott celebrates touchdown catch
News

Jets Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman, Release Rookie Playmaker

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson sitting on bench during preseason
News

Zach Wilson Should Not Start For Jets in Week 1

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios celebrates preseason touchdown
News

The Jets Need To Be More Aggressive This Season

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up preseason game
News

Which Games Will Jets Win During 2022 Season?

By Max Goodman