Jets $140 Million Star Expected To Leave NY This Offseason
The New York Jets already have made one seismic decision this offseason.
New York brought Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were brought in to lead the Jets into the future. This obviously means that the duo will have to make some tough decisions. Some may be great, and some may be unpopular. But, the duo will try to get the Jets back into contention.
The Jets didn't give them an easy task right away as they had to decide whether or not to bring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for one more year. Just before the Super Bowl last weekend rumors started to circulate that the team would be moving on and they announced it themselves on Thursday.
Now, the Jets have to decide who will be the team's next quarterback.
Before that, though, the next big decision likely is the future of star receiver Davante Adams. The Jets brought him in this past season in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and he hauled in 67 passes for 854 and seven touchdowns in 11 games played.
Adams clearly showed that he can still play. But, he has a massive cap number for the 2025 season and with Rodgers out the door, the expectation is that Adams also will be gone, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Adams is unlikely to want to return with Rodgers leaving, and his contract is structured in a way that would give him the power to ultimately force his release," Rosenblatt said. "He has a $38.25 million cap hit, though none of his $35.6 million salary is guaranteed. The expectation should be that the Jets will cut or trade Adams and save $29.8 million in cap space while taking on an $8.3 million dead cap penalty.
"Adams was productive for the Jets and complemented Garrett Wilson well, but this is not a situation he’s expected to want to stick around for, especially with a new coaching staff and uncertainty at quarterback. It wouldn’t be surprising if he follows Rodgers wherever he lands next, unless Rodgers retires."
He signed a five-year, $140 million deal and it technically has two years left on it. While this is the case, there's a potential out in the deal this offseason and it seems like a near guarantee that the Jets are going to take it.
More NFL: Could Jets' Aaron Rodgers Team Up With Tom Brady In 2025?