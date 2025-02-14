Could Jets' Aaron Rodgers Team Up With Tom Brady In 2025?
The New York Jets made their intentions for the 2025 National Football League season known.
New York is going in a different direction and won't have Aaron Rodgers with the team. The team made their official announcement on Thursday and the future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn't addressed the news or his future in the league yet.
Does he have another season in him? Will he hang up his cleats? Either seem like they could happen right now. But, with the news of Rodgers' upcoming departure from New York, unsurprisingly it has gotten people to wonder where he could go if he were to play another year.
NFL.com's Nick Shook made a list of four potential landing spots for the 41-year-old and at No. 1 he had the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Time is a flat circle, or whatever, right? But this pairing actually makes sense for a few reasons: Tom Brady's minority ownership seems to carry a ton of influence over the organization, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed the Raiders to pursue a fellow legend who, like Brady, needed a new home to finish out his career," Shook said. "The Raiders have a new regime led by Pete Carroll with zero connection to Aidan O'Connell, clearing a path for them to pursue a new signal-caller, but because they won their way out of a top-five pick, it's less certain they'll land one in this draft than it was in early December.
"Why not add a bridge in Rodgers for a one-year stint to protect against the situation they found themselves in last season? Sure, it'll attract attention, but the Raiders have never been a shy franchise. Plus, it'll likely go better than that one-year trial went with Matt Schaub back in 2014."
This move would be interesting thanks largely to the fact that Tom Brady now is a minority owner of the team. If the two were a part of the same organization it would be pretty odd, but it could be a nice way for him to finish out his career.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers 'Bold' Prediction Would Land Ex-Jets Star With AFC Team