Jets' Aaron Glenn Gets Stamp Of Approval From NFL Fan-Favorite
The New York Jets had a rough 2024 season that featured extremely high expectations but just five wins despite a star-studded roster.
New York did its best to give the team plenty of opportunities. The Jets added plenty of talent to the organization, like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Haason Reddick among others. Things just didn't work out in 2024, though.
The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East with a 5-12 record. The team obviously made some serious organizational changes, including bringing Aaron Glenn back to town to be the team's head coach after spending time as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.
Glenn played for New York and has already shown how passionate he is about the franchise. Things already have started to change with the team. For example, there has been little chatter coming out of the organization this offseason. Very few leaks and little insight into what the team is planning. New York has been busy adding, including Justin Fields, but things certainly have changed with the Jets.
Glenn's job is to help turn the team around and he's gotten a lot of praise so far since taking over.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but positive things to say about Glenn and said he thinks he will turn things around in New York if he's give the right support, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"As long as he’s got the support, AG will turn that thing around," Campbell said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. "He’s an unbelievable leader. He’s the type of person that makes people want to rally around him."
Hopefully, he can help turn things around quickly in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Superstar Could Be In Line For Massive Payday