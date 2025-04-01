Jets Superstar Could Be In Line For Massive Payday
The New York Jets have some serious young talent.
Even coming off a five-win season, any team would be fortunate to have some of the building blocks the Jets have. New York has a superstar receiver in place in Garrett Wilson, cornerback in Sauce Gardner, running back in Breece Hall, quarterback in Justin Fields, and linebacker in Jamien Sherwood among many other talented players.
There's reason to have hope about this team, but it is going to be more expensive soon enough. For example, Wilson and Gardner are both eligible for contract extensions. There recently has been chatter about the star duo and it was said that the conversations about new deals won't take place until after the NFL Draft.
If the Jets end up handing Wilson a new deal, how much could it cost?
SNY's Connor Hughes reported that three sources estimated a deal could have an annual value between $25 million and $30 million.
"There’s an easy way to keep that from happening: Commit," Hughes said. "Wilson is willing to commit to the Jets if they’re willing to commit to him. (Aaron Glenn) said he’s talked several times with Wilson. He believes, now, he’s in a good place. The hard thing with Wilson is finding the appropriate compensation. That horrible quarterback play he’s dealt with is the primary reason he’s not viewed in the same class as Justin Jefferson (four years, $140 million) or Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million). The Jets need to find the number that’s fair but doesn’t offend, rewards but doesn’t overpay.
"They find that by determining where amongst the league’s hierarchy he falls. Top 10? Top seven? Top five? Three league sources SNY touched base with estimated Wilson ultimately lands a deal within $25 to $30 million annually."
He absolutely would be worth a price tag of that nature.