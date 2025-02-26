Jets’ Aaron Rodgers’ Preferred Landing Spot Revealed By NFL Insider
The New York Jets’ offseason is going to be long and full of Aaron Rodgers chatter until the day he either lands with a team or announces his retirement.
If he were to continue his career, which team could be an option, though? The Los Angeles Rams have been widely discussed recently as Matthew Stafford’s future has been talked about.
Stafford has permission to speak to teams about trades right now. If he leaves Los Angeles, the Rams reportedly are Rodgers’ top option right now and he would bring Davante Adams with him, according to the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.
"Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent," Leonard said. "So hypothetically, the Rams could acquire significant assets by trading Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Then they could also add Rodgers and Adams to a Sean McVay offense with No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
"Los Angeles has done an impressive job turning its roster over with promising young talent recently, so trading an older QB to add one wouldn’t be a sustainable solution. But it could reload them for a run back to the playoffs."
Now this is an interesting story. If Stafford leaves the Rams, it seems like Los Angeles could be the perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer. The Rams would at least give him a chance to contend for at least one more year.
More NFL: Jets Planning To Address 6-Time Pro Bowl 'Issue' In Near Future