Jets Planning To Address 6-Time Pro Bowl 'Issue' In Near Future
What will the New York Jets' wide receiver room look like in 2025?
As things currently stand, the Jets have two of the most talented receivers in football in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. Unfortunately, that may not remain the case for much longer. Adams is scheduled to have a cap hit over $38 million in 2025 and that's going to lead to some sort of change. Whether it is a restructuring of his deal, a trade, or Adams getting cut, something is going to happen.
Jets general manager Darren Mougey addressed the team's current position with Adams and shared that they will "address that issue" over the next few weeks.
"Davante is on the team right now," Mougey said. "Obviously, we have a plan there. In the next few weeks, we'll kind of address that issue. Davante's on the team. Again, all those private discussions that I've had with Davante and his representation I'll keep private."
With the Jets announcing that they are moving on from Rodgers, it seems like the most likely option is that the team will move on from Adams as well. There has been chatter that the two could be interested in reuniting elsewhere but it's far too early to know what they will do.
As Mougey said, Adams currently is still a member of the Jets organization. Until New York makes some sort of announcement, that will continue to be the case. Clearly, something is going to happen because his cap hit is just too high for 2025 and there's a potential out in the deal. It wouldn't be a shock to see him elsewhere in 2025, but anything could happen.
