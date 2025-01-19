Jets-Bears Mock Trade Would Flip Garrett Wilson For $110 Million Star
The New York Jets have a lot of talent although things didn't work out in 2024.
New York had high expectations heading into the season because of the fact that the team was loaded with talent on both sides of the ball on paper. With Aaron Rodgers coming back to the field and an offense featuring Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard looks really good. It got even better with the addition of Davante Adams. The defense looked phenomenal too with players like Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Quinnen Williams, Haason Reddick, and Will McDonald IV.
Things unfortunately didn't work out and now the Jets have a lot of decisions to make. New York's roster certainly is going to look different in 2025.
One player who has been talked about a lot already since the regular season ended is Wilson. He's a budding young star, but there have been reports that he could request a trade if Rodgers were to return. It's far too early to know if this will happen, but it will be something to follow over the next few months.
At this point, though, everything is speculation and hypothetical. If he were to be moved, there certainly could be a great return. Sports Illustrated's Alan Goldsher made a list of four hypothetical trades to upgrade the offense and floated one that would swap DJ Moore and Wilson in a package.
"Jets receive: WR D.J. Moore (and) 2025 seventh-round pick (#241)," Goldsher said. "Bears receive: WR Garrett Wilson, OT Olu Fashanu (and) 2025 fourth-round pick (#108). Like hundreds of thousands of New York football fans around the world, Wilson has been vocal about his frustration with the Jets, and while he hasn’t explicitly demanded a trade, it’s clear he wants out. If the eventual new Jets GM wants to sweep his Wilson problem under the rug, he might be willing to overpay for Moore.
"What’s become a problem for the Jets could become a solution for the Bears—and a good one at that. In 2024, Wilson out-statted Moore all over the place, topping him in receptions (+3), yards (+138), and touchdowns (+1)…all this while playing half of the season as WR2 to Davante Adams’ WR1. At 24, Wilson is three years younger than Moore, but the 27-year-old is the sexier name—and seemingly less of a kvetch—so for New York, this could be a case of addition by subtraction."
The Jets shouldn't consider trading Wilson away unless they get a fantastic deal back. Moore would be a solid return, although he is more expensive. He landed a four-year, $110 million deal with Chicago whereas Wilson currently is cost-controlled.
