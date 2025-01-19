Ex-Jets Coach Signing With Falcons After Tumultuous 2024 Season
One former New York Jets coach has found a new opportunity already.
The Jets certainly didn't have the season that they hoped to have. New York had Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2024 season but things just didn't click from the jump. Overall, the Jets underperformed and finished the season with a 5-12 record.
The Jets' overall record wasn't great, but things were even more tumultuous off the field. New York surprised the football world and cut ties with Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after just five games. The Jets were 2-3 at the time and turned to Jeff Ulbrich to be the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Ulbrich led the Jets for the team's final 12 games of the season. The team has been interviewing candidates for the head coach job since and gave Ulbrich an interview. It certainly doesn't seem like he will be the team's next head coach. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Ulbrich will be signing with the Atlanta Falcons to be the team's defensive coordinator.
"The Falcons are hiring Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator, per sources," Pelissero said. "A former NFL linebacker, Ulbrich finished last season as the Jets interim coach. Now he reunites with close friend Raheem Morris in Atlanta, where they worked together from 2015-20."
Ulbrich played 10 years in the NFL all with the San Francisco 49ers. He played linebacker for San Francisco and now will look to get the Falcons' defense on track.
More NFL: Jets Insider Reveals Current “Front-Runner” To Be NY's Head Coach