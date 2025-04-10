Jets Keeping Weapon In Surprising Turnaround
As the New York Jets kicked off the offseason, it was clear that the organization wanted to make changes.
That started with bringing in Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager. From there, the team built out Glenn's coaching staff. They were pretty busy but all of the chatter across the league really centered on what the team was going to do with the roster and namely Aaron Rodgers.
Eventually, the Jets announced their decision to move on. The decision to cut ties with the future Hall of Famer was a big one and it was something that also seemingly led to other big decisions. For example, future superstar Davante Adams is no longer with New York and is with the Los Angeles Rams right now.
For weeks it seemed like Allen Lazard -- who also was brought in thanks to his ties to Rodgers -- would be on his way out of town as well. He was given permission to seek a trade, but one never came to fruition. It was rumored that the Jets could end up cutting him, but the team made it known at the NFL Owners Meetings that they were interested in continuing the partnership at the right price.
Well, that seems to have happened.
Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap shared on Thursday that the Jets and Lazard agreed to a re-negotiated contrat.
"The Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard have come to terms on a new contract per a source with knowledge of the negotiations," Fitzgerald said. "Lazard, who was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2025, took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets in 2025. $1.75 million of his salary for the year is guaranteed. As part of the revised contract Lazard will now become a free agent in 2026.
"Lazard had signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets as a free agent in 2023, widely rumored to have helped in their pursuit of QB Aaron Rodgers. Lazard never really found his footing with the Jets, putting up just slightly over 300 yards in his first season with the team and seemingly falling out of favor with the head coach. He had more of a role in the offense last season, but not enough to justify the $11 million per year salary."
Lazard has played seven years in the National Football League so far with the Green Bay Packers and Jets and is coming off a season in which he had 37 catches, 530 yards, and six touchdowns.
