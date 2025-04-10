Justin Fields Reveals Why He Picked Jets Over Steelers
The New York Jets made a pretty big move this offseason as they brought in Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to town to replace Aaron Rodgers.
Fields is a 26-year-old dual-threat quarterback with all of the upside in the world. He’s a star in the making. Throughout his career so far, he’s had some really great moments, and has been inconsistent at times. That’s not shocking for a young guy.
Last year he didn’t get a big opportunity, but he did make the most of it and had 10 touchdowns and just one interception in six starts. He was replaced by Russell Wilson as the starter, but he did enough that Pittsburgh wanted to bring him back this offseason.
While this is the case, he chose to join New York. He was asked on Wednesday if the benching played a part in his decision, but he said it was instead because of what the Jets have going for them, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Not really," Fields said. "You can't take things personal...at the end of the day I was just excited about what the Jets had going on here. It didn't have anything to do with Pittsburgh but the opportunity I had here to make an impact."
Jets fans should be excited about this guy. There’s a chance he could have a big turnaround in 2025. New York has its guy and it’s clear he wanted to be in town.
