Jets' Kicker Sam Ficken Lands on Injured Reserve After Missing Two Extra Points on Sunday

After Jets kicker Sam Ficken missed two extra points on Sunday against the Chargers, it was clear something was wrong.

As it turns out, the fourth-year kicker wasn't completely healthy in his return from a groin injury.

New York placed Ficken on the injured reserve on Tuesday, along with running back La'Mical Perine who has a high ankle sprain. Both Ficken and Perine will now be sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

In their place, running back Josh Adams and tight end Ross Travis were added to the Jets' active roster Tuesday afternoon.

Jets head coach Adam Gase had said on Sunday, moments after the loss to Los Angeles, that he was "surprised" Ficken missed multiple extra points. After all, Ficken started the season connecting on all six extra points and going 9-for-10 on field goal attempts. That said, the Penn State product had been out for the previous four weeks (counting New York's bye week) recuperating from a groin injury.

"He looked fine in practice," Gase said on Sunday. "We went through all of the evaluations that we felt we should go. We felt like that’s who we were going to go to if he was healthy."

Ficken must've been healthy in practice because Sergio Castillo had been doing a fabulous job filling in since Week 7. If you don't count a blocked kick in Kansas City, Castillo was perfect in his first three NFL games (four extra points and six field goals).

In other words, there was no need to rush Ficken back if he wasn't completely good to go.

On a conference call with reporters on Monday, Gase said he and the organization's coaching staff will be "talking through the kicker [situation] over the next couple days." Evidently placing Ficken on the IR was the conclusion of those discussions.

Moving forward, New York (0-10) takes on the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium before traveling back to the West Coast for showdowns with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

