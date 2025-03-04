Jets Reportedly Give $44 Million Playmaker Permission To Seek Trade
It's clearly a new era with the New York Jets.
It's only March and the Jets have made a handful of tough decisions already. New York hired a new head coach, general manager, announced that it's moving on from a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, reportedly are moving on from a six-time Pro Bowler at receiver, and now reportedly have given veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jets have given permission to veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard to seek a trade, per sources," Schefter said. Jets also are open to bringing him back to the team."
The move isn't too shocking as Lazard was someone the Jets brought in seemingly for Aaron Rodgers. He signed a four-year, $44 million deal and was a solid receiver for the Jets over the last two years. He had 37 catches for 530 yards in 2024 to go along with six touchdowns in 12 games played.
It's unclear if Lazard will be able to find a trade partner, but it does seem like it would be surprising to see him back in town in 2025. The Jets announced that they are moving on from Rodgers and Davante Adams reportedly won't be back either. It only would make sense if the Jets were to move on from Lazard as well.
The Jets have made a lot of tough decisions and are moving on from some serious talent. They are going to have a lot of work to do this offseason to replace them all.
