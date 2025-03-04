Jets Insider Reveals ‘Top Choice’ To Replace $20 Million Playmaker
Who will be the New York Jets' starting tight end in 2025?
Tyler Conklin has held the job for the last three seasons on a three-year deal worth just over $20 million and has done a pretty good job. Over that stretch, Conklin racked up 1,622 receiving yards, 170 catches, and seven touchdown receptions. He's heading to the open market and SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the current expectation is that he will not be back.
He also reported that New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is the team's "top target" to replace Conklin.
"Tight end Tyler Conklin isn't expected to return," Hughes said. "Neither is cornerback D.J. Reed, who one team told me was their top-ranked cornerback entering free agency. The Jets are unlikely to explore replacing Reed with another top-tier free agent (they realize that they need to pay Gardner). An in-house or draft replacement is more plausible.
"Sources told SNY that the team was expressing interest in free-agent tight ends. Juwan Johnson is the top target, but the Jets might opt to sign a cheaper player like Washington's John Bates."
Johnson would be a pretty solid pickup if the Jets could bring him to town. He had 548 receiving yards last season off of 50 catches. In comparison, Conklin had 51 catches for 449 receiving yards. Conklin had four touchdowns last year while Johnson had three.
If the Jets are going to lose Conklin, Johnson is a pretty comparable player who could help the new-look offense.
More NFL: Patriots Urged To Poach Jets $33 Million Star By Insiders