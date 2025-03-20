Jets Trade For $19 Million WR Would Make Sense With Draft Looming
The New York Jets made the huge move to sign quarterback Justin Fields in free agency which reunites the Ohio State product with his college teammate Garrett Wilson. Now the Jets could look to swing a blockbuster trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave who played at Ohio State with both Fields and Wilson.
New York could send a mid round pick to New Orleans in order to reunite the trio. Adding Olave next to Wilson would give the Jets one of the most promising young wide receiver duos in the league. It makes too much sense to pass up on, plus it would free the Saints up to draft Tetairoa McMillan as their new WR1.
This trade makes sense for a few reasons, but there's one reason above the rest that makes the deal worth it. Acquiring Olave would fill the huge hole at WR2 for the Jets which means it wouldn't be very pressing to draft a pass catcher at pick No. 7 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jets have been heavily connected to either McMillan or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. The addition of Olave would take the pressure off New York to add a pass catcher.
This would allow the Jets to potentially add a franchise offensive tackle like Will Campbell or Armand Membou. Either of these two could step up as a starter across Fields' offensive line on day one in an attempt to build the offense around a loaded line.
The Jets could also explore the idea of selecting a defensive star like Will Johnson or Mason Graham.
Either way, bringing in Olave would give the Jets a deadly trio of playmakers while taking the stress off of their top draft selection.
