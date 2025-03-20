Jets Dubbed 'Worst Fit' For Superstar Wide Receiver Prospect
The New York Jets have made a few big moves this offseason, but they also still have a few holes in their roster.
The biggest hole in the Jets' roster is likely at wide receiver. New York has Garrett Wilson, but that's basically it. This has resulted in many draft experts connecting New York to superstar Arizona pass catcher Tetairoa McMillan.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently listed the Jets as the worst fit for McMillan despite New York's clear need to add a pass catcher.
"Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is the unicorn among this year's draft class because he's the only pure wide receiver ranked among the top 20 prospects. Furthermore, he's a legitimate X-receiver, with position versatility, based on his 6'4", 219-pound frame," Sobleski wrote. "For the Carolina Panthers, McMillan can immediately take over as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, primarily as the squad's starting X, with complementary pieces around him in Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette.
"Conversely, the New York Jets will likely be a run-first team with Justin Fields behind center. Despite needing another quality target, Gang Green already has their WR1 in Garrett Wilson."
Sobleski makes a solid point that McMillan may not be used as much in New York as he would with the Carolina Panthers. But the Jets need him as much as anybody in the league.
If the star wide receiver is available at pick No. 7, it would be very surprising to see the Jets take anybody else besides him. McMillan might not fit in New York for himself, but he would certainly fit in New York for the team.
