Jets Training Camp: 3 Sleepers Emerging
The New York Jets kicked off training camp action last week and now all eyes are on the practice field.
The quiet part of the offseason is over. It's been months since we have seen real action on the football field and even longer since the Jets have played a game. The offseason has been full of transactions, organizational changes, and more rumors than deals that have gotten done. Now, all of the changes of the offseason are being played out on the practice field in the final stretch before the 2025 season kicks off.
It's going to be a sprint until Week 1 featuring preseason games and plenty of practice action. Over the course of the next month, the Jets are going to get a good look at this roster and then trim it down to 53 players. There are obvious options to make the roster, but there are going to be some who make the team as a surprise. That is the case each year. But, who could be that guy this year?
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared three sleepers for the Jets' active roster.
"No. 7. Sleepers: One of the fun parts of training camp is trying to identify the long shots who might make the 53-man roster," Cimini said. "This year's players to watch are wide receiver Brandon Smith, defensive end Eric Watts and rookie slot receiver Jamaal Pritchett. They're all undrafted, though Pritchett is the only rookie. There's a long way to go in camp, but these are some of the unheralded players turning heads at One Jets Drive."
We are just one week into camp. Things surely will change, maybe even next week.