Jets Star Rips Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh-Era
It’s clear things are different right now with the New York Jets than a year ago.
Despite sky-high expectations thanks to the return of Aaron Rodgers, New York struggled overall and finished the season with a 5-12 record.
The Jets used this as motivation to hire Aaron Glenn to be the team’s next head coach. Since then, players have popped up left and right praising the organization and how things are different now.
Running back Breece Hall is the latest to weigh in, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Breece Hall says 'it feels a lot better' going to work every day, compared to last year. He says there was 'a lot of instability around the whole operation' last year. Adds that players have bought into the new coaching staff."
It's hard to not view comments like these as shots at specifically former head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets brought Aaron Rodgers to town and the last two years were devoted to putting the pieces around him that he wanted to have and Saleh's job was to then turn that product into a Super Bowl-level team.
There have been comments made left and right even since just training camp started about how things are different now and the word "accountability" has been used a few times. Although the Jets may not have the star-level talent on paper they did last year, clearly, something different is going on behind the scenes with the franchise.