Jets' Zach Wilson Catches Touchdown Pass, Stunning Steelers With Trick Play

Zach Wilson isn't just moving around the pocket and firing passes downfield in the first quarter of his return from knee surgery. The second-year signal-caller is hauling in touchdown passes (and making history) as well.

Wilson rolled out and snagged a two-yard pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios on a trick play early in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, giving the Jets a 10-0 lead over the Steelers.

The play started with Wilson in the shotgun, handing off to wideout Garrett Wilson, who ran toward the far sideline in motion. Wilson, the receiver, proceeded to toss another lateral to Berrios, who dropped about five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

By the time Berrios snagged the football and rolled out to his right, Wilson was wide open jogging toward the end zone. It was an easy pitch and catch from there, the first touchdown for the Jets since Wilson's return.

This isn't the first time Wilson, Berrios and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have used the 'Philly Special' trick play to score a touchdown. Last season, New York ran the same play against the Buccaneers—Berrios ended up running it in for a touchdown as the only defender in the area followed Wilson as he faded toward the sideline on his route.

The touchdown was historic as well. Wilson is the first quarterback in Jets franchise history to ever catch a touchdown pass.

