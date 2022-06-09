Should the Jets Sign OT Riley Reiff?

Veteran offensive tackle and former first-round pick Riley Reiff visited with the Jets on Thursday, an option for New York if they want to bolster their depth on the offensive line in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news that Reiff was headed for a visit with Gang Green. Then, reporters like Connor Hughes of The Athletic snapped pictures of Reiff at the Jets' facility, meeting with general manager Joe Douglas.

Reiff, 33, is entering his 11th season in the NFL. He was drafted 23rd overall by the Lions back in 2012 out of Iowa, playing for Detroit over his first five years in the league. After spending the next four seasons with the Vikings, Reiff played for the Bengals a year ago, appearing in 12 games.

The perks of bringing in a player like Reiff are pretty clear. After Mekhi Becton and George Fant, the Jets don't have too much experience or depth at the tackle position.

Similar to the presence Morgan Moses provided when he was brought in last offseason, Reiff can give the Jets a bit of a security blanket, a swing tackle capable of filling in if (or when) someone gets injured.

Reiff has been consistent in his playing time and durability over the years, appearing in 12-plus games in each season across his decade-long career. Further, even in his age-33 season in 2021, Reiff received a 67.3 PFF grade.

Sure, there's a chance Reiff isn't needed if Becton and Fant can stay healthy. That would've been the case for Moses last year, but Becton went down with what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. There are still well-documented concerns about Becton's ability to stay on the field and whether he can reach his lofty expectations.

If the price is right, and Reiff is on board with what the Jets are building, it feels like this could be a good match for both sides. Reiff can help serve as another mentor for the younger players on New York's offensive line as well—as a former first-rounder, he has something in common with both Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

