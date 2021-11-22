Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Xavien Howard Praises Elijah Moore After Breakout Performance: 'He's Going to be Special'

    Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore received quite the complement from Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard after Miami defeated New York on Sunday.
    Elijah Moore had the best game of his young career on Sunday and one of the top cornerbacks in the league took notice.

    Dolphins corner Xavien Howard told reporters—after Sunday's victory over the Jets—that he spoke with Moore following the final whistle.

    "He’s going to be special in this league," Howard said. "He’s a smaller guy. He’s a quick guy. He made some tough catches out there. I respect his game."

    Moore went off for 141 receiving yards on eight catches, exploding for a 62-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. That's the most receiving yards by a Jets rookie in a single game since 1990.

    Howard wasn't the only one offering praise in a postgame presser on Sunday, though. This was a case of real recognizing real.

    "I’ve been watching him for awhile," Moore told reporters after the game. "He’s a great corner, he’s a great player. And I’m going to take it and run with it if somebody special’s telling me that. Much respect."

    Moore has scored five touchdowns in the last five games, distancing himself from a slow start. Not only did the Ole Miss product miss time during the preseason with a quad injury, but he was sidelined in Week 4 due to a concussion. 

    Since Week 8, however, Moore has been locked in. He's accumulated 336 receiving yards on 24 catches in a stretch of four games, distinguishing himself as a top target on New York's lowly offense. 

    "Elijah has been getting better every week. Really pumped for him," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday. "He’s starting to get into a rhythm. He had the explosive play which we all know that he is capable of. He’s stacking up days. He’s only going to get better. He’s going to be a special kid."

