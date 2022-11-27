Bears' Trevor Siemian Starts Against Jets Despite Pregame Injury

With less than an hour to go before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, it seemed like the Bears had lost another quarterback to an injury.

Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique while warming up before Sunday's game against the Jets, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Siemien was set to fill in for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is working back from a left shoulder injury.

Despite various pregame reports that third-stringer Nathan Peterman would replace Siemian to begin Sunday's game, Siemian ended up getting the start, jogging out with the offense for Chicago's first drive in the first quarter.

Siemian is making his first start with the Bears. Entering play on Sunday, Siemian is 13-16 as a starter.

Peterman, 28, was promoted from the Bears' practice squad leading up to Sunday's game. The former fifth-round pick would be making his debut with the Bears if he gets into the game on Sunday. Peterman played for the Bills in 2017 and 2018, but never faced the Jets. He has thrown for 573 passing yards in 10 NFL games, completing just 52.6 percent of his passes.

The Jets were already poised to benefit from Fields' injury, dodging what head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich called a challenging matchup. Fields has blossomed this season as a threat through the air and on the ground.

Entering play on Sunday, Chicago has the worst passing offense in the entire league, averaging 128.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Jets have proven they belong in the conversation among the best defenses in the NFL. This will be New York's fifth game where they have faced a backup quarterback in 2022.

Let's not forget that the Jets are turning to their own backup quarterback, giving Mike White the start over Zach Wilson (who was benched). There's always a chance that their offense will struggle, coming off a performance where they scored three points and gained 103 total yards in a disastrous loss to the Patriots.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.