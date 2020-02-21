Who Do The Mock Drafts Have The New York Jets Taking In The NFL Draft?

Jerry Jeudy is still the most popular player mocked to the New York Jets, but his grip on the top spot is weakening.

Outside of a couple of rogue mock drafts, the most popular position mocked to the New York Jets for April’s NFL Draft overwhelmingly remains wide receiver and then offensive tackle. But the consensus that the Jets are going to take a wide receiver – and in particular Jeudy – is lessening as the draft inches closer to reality.

As he has for the entirety of the offseason, Jeudy, a standout for Alabama, remains the most popular pick for most mock drafts. In data culled by NFL Mock Draft Database, Jeudy once again leads among all players mocked to the Jets. But his popularity to the Jets is waning considerably and he could soon be overtaken by one if not two tackles.

Jeudy appears as the pick for the Jets at No. 11 among 21.1% of all mock drafts in the database.

At the end of January, Jeudy was the Jets first round pick in 25% of all mock drafts.

Creeping up on Jeudy in second place is Tristan Wirfs. The Iowa offensive lineman, who projects at right tackle or at either guard position, is the pick in 18.9% of the mocks in the database. That is up from 14.3% in late January.

Coming in third is a new name. Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton is a massive prospect with upside. He supplants wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the third most mocked player to the Jets.

Becton appears as the first round pick in 12.8% of all drafts. Last month, Lamb was the pick 12.5% of the time.

The remaining 47.2% of all picks remain in the category of ‘Other.’ This past week, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s first mock draft had the Jets taking Lamb, a standout wide receiver at Oklahoma.

The consensus continues to consolidate around the Jets going wide receiver or offensive line with their first round pick. Given the pressing need at either position, it certainly seems like a wise bet.