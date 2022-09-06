A New York Jets Betting Guide For the 2022 NFL Season

If you’re looking for a way to be even more emotionally invested in the New York Jets this season, the New York State Gaming Commission has your back with the first full NFL season of legalized gambling. Say goodbye to the days of your offshore bookie and withdrawing your funds in Ethereum and say hello to any bet imaginable available at your fingertips.

With available bets ranging from win totals to player props and award winners, here are six bets to place ahead of the 2022 NFL season. All odds are via BetMGM Sportsbook.

New York Jets o5.5 Wins (-160)

Let’s start off by laying some heavy juice on the Jets win total for the season. While I do find this total just passing by my 6-11 prediction for this season, I find it hard to believe the Jets can’t rattle off some wins in the second half of their schedule to get them over the hump.

Weeks 11-18 feature games against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. The rest of the schedule is daunting, but all you need past that point is a divisional win against Miami and New England or catch a team off guard like the Browns in Week 2 or the Steelers in Week 4.

I don’t foreshadow an amazing season on the horizon for New York, but six wins is very attainable the way this roster is constructed.

Player Prop No. 1: Zach Wilson o19.5 Passing Touchdowns (-120)

Of all quarterbacks to throw 400 or more passing attempts last season, only six didn’t reach 20-plus touchdowns threshold — Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater and Jared Goff. Now, New York’s own Zach Wilson was just 17 pass attempts away from joining this list with his lowly nine touchdowns, but the additions made around him this offseason scream for progression as far as his touchdown totals are concerned.

After having one of the worst tight end rooms in football last year, the upgrades of Tyler Conklin and CJ Uzomah make for two extremely helpful red zone targets that will be Wilson’s best friends when looking to convert. Garrett Wilson, the Jets No. 10 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, had one of the stronger contested catch rates in college a season ago and will certainly provide upside with his off target catch ability.

Should Wilson take the step forward in his second season, it’s more likely to show in his touchdown totals rather than passing yards or completion percentage. With a run-first offense and still a somewhat shaky offensive line, Wilson will get great looks in the red zone and more than double his touchdown total from his rookie campaign.

Player Prop No. 2: Breece Hall u830.5 Regular-Season Rushing Yards (-130)

Despite just saying that the Jets will operate in a run-first offense, I don’t necessarily believe that will correlate to rookie running back Breece Hall accumulating over 830 rushing yards.

The Jets addressed their 27th-ranked run game this offseason by adding guard Laken Tomlinson to the left side, and then months later in adding left tackle Daune Brown following the season-ending injury to Mekhi Becton. While this will be a better offensive line on paper, there needs to be some concern with four of their five linemen either being new to the team or playing a different position than they did in 2021.

Second-year player Michael Carter has also continued his strong successful rookie season with a strong camp and knowing what we do about the Mike LaFleur offense going back to San Francisco and Atlanta before that, this is a run game that will feature multiple backs and ride the hot hand.

Despite 18 players hitting the 830-yard mark in 2021, there’s just too much pushing against Hall being a 17-week lead back that’s able to hit that mark while sharing carries with Michael Carter.

Team Prop No. 1: Jets, Giants & Patriots to Record 6+ Regular Season Wins (+175)

We’ll get a little into the weeds with a win total parlay here, taking three teams to all hit the six-win mark in 2022.

Last season only six teams finished with fewer than six wins: the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and both New York franchises. Both have made strong strides this offseason as it pertains to elevating their organization, the Jets by adding strong roster talent in free agency and the draft and the Giants by cleaning house and bringing in a respectable front office and coaching staff.

Needing each of those teams to improve their win totals by two should be a favorable ask, especially considering the Giants have the easiest strength of schedule this year and the Jets having some easier foes at the end of their schedule. Outside of those two, all you need is for Bill Belichick to not lose 12 games this season — something he’s yet to do in his 28 years of being a head coach.

Player Prop No. 3: Elijah Moore o800.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

One of the easiest bets to hit this season should be the over on Elijah Moore’s receiving yard total, a number I’d project to be much closer to 1,000 than 800.

Unequivocally the best receiving option on the team, Moore has received buzz this offseason from just about every market as a breakout player for those entering their second season in the league. His 17-game pace from last season would put him at 831 receiving yards, and that with an offense where he was the sole focus in the passing game. With other weapons around him to take some eyes away from him, this total will have no problem hitting if Moore is on the field for most of the season.

Player Prop No. 4: Sauce Gardner to Win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1200)

Let’s finish off with one longshot play in here, taking the Jets top rookie selection to stand out above the rest in his class in year one.

Gardner currently has the fifth-highest odds for the award, behind Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson (+450), New York’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (+600), Jacksonville’s Travon Walker (+900) and Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton (+900). Outside of Hamilton, all these players are on teams with poor defenses and low expectations for the upcoming season.

With there not being much talent on any of the Jaguars, Giants or Lions defensive lines, a lot of attention will be put toward limiting those rookies and negating their impact on pass-rush situations. Since these awards are often correlated to sack totals and pressures for edge rushers, there’s solid value here for Gardner being a defensive back.

The former Bearcat continued his collegiate dominance this preseason, not being targeted a single time in all three games. While you hear on the broadcast when an edge rusher is excelling, a cornerback excelling gets little attention because the ball just isn’t being thrown his way. If Gardner can keep that lockdown rate into the regular season and potentially nab a couple of interceptions, it’s not far-fetched at all to assume he can earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

