Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets Signed New Punter; What's Up With Braden Mann?

After Braden Mann's subpar performance in the Jets' season-opening loss on Sunday, New York brought four punters in for a workout.

Then, they signed one of them—ex-Chargers punter Ty Long—to their practice squad.

Turns out that decision to audition new faces and bring in a veteran was a result of more than just Mann's struggles between the lines against the Ravens in Week 1.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to reporters on Wednesday that Mann is managing a back injury.

"During the game he was getting some back stiffness, he was dealing with some back stuff during the game," Saleh said. "Obviously it's documented with some of the performance. We'll see, he'll punt on Friday. We just brought in the punter for backup purposes."

Long brings three years of experience with him to Florham Park. The Alabama-Birmingham product spent the last three seasons with the Chargers, punting 151 times (averaging 46.5 yards with a long of 69 yards). He even did a little bit of kicking in his first pro season, drilling seven of nine field goal attempts and all nine extra points back in 2019.

Mann, a sixth-round pick from general manager Joe Douglas' first draft class in 2020, has played in 27 games. He missed seven games last year—kicker Matt Ammendola and veteran Thomas Morestead filled in while Mann was out.

Across those 27 appearances, Mann is averaging 44.4 yards per punt. He shanked a punt for just 20 yards on Sunday against Baltimore, contributing directly to the Ravens pulling away in a blowout.

It seems like Mann is still likely to suit up on Sunday, depending on how he feels when he gets back to practicing in a few days. Either way, it doesn't hurt to have another player available as insurance—whether it's due to an injury or as competition with the starter's downward spiral of production.

